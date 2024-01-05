Open Menu

DC Launches Polio Awareness Campaign In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 07:15 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan has taken a proactive step by launching an anti-polio awareness campaign in Mirpurkhas on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office, the DC officially launched the polio awareness campaign on January 8.

The five-day campaign, which aims to reach 3,48,465 children under the age of 5 through door-to-door efforts and remind parents of their crucial role in protecting their children from the deadly virus.

In his speech, Dr. Rasheed emphasized the importance of every individual's role in making the campaign a success and urged parents to cooperate with the health department's team that will be going door to door to administer the polio vaccine.

The inauguration held at St. Treza (American Hospital), was attended by various officials and community members who pledged their support towards this crucial cause.

