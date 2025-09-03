DC Launches Polio Drive In Usta Muhammad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad, Razaq Khan Khajak officially inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child under five year in the district.
A short but important ceremony was held on this occasion, in which representatives of the health department, district administration, police and civil society participated, said press release issued here on Wednesday.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a deadly disease, the complete eradication of which is the joint responsibility of all of us.
He urged parents, scholars, teachers, media and social workers to play their full role to make the polio campaign a success.
The DC said that during this campaign, thousands of children under the age of five would be vaccinated against polio across the district
For this purpose, several mobile, fixed, transit and high-risk teams have been formed, for which a monitoring cell has also been set up at the district level to monitor them, he said.
He directed the concerned officers to provide all possible facilities to the polio teams and ensure all security arrangements so that the campaign could be completed successfully without any hindrance.
