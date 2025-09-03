Open Menu

DC Launches Polio Drive In Usta Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC launches polio drive in Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad, Razaq Khan Khajak officially inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child under five year in the district.

A short but important ceremony was held on this occasion, in which representatives of the health department, district administration, police and civil society participated, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a deadly disease, the complete eradication of which is the joint responsibility of all of us.

He urged parents, scholars, teachers, media and social workers to play their full role to make the polio campaign a success.

The DC said that during this campaign, thousands of children under the age of five would be vaccinated against polio across the district

For this purpose, several mobile, fixed, transit and high-risk teams have been formed, for which a monitoring cell has also been set up at the district level to monitor them, he said.

He directed the concerned officers to provide all possible facilities to the polio teams and ensure all security arrangements so that the campaign could be completed successfully without any hindrance.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

18 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

18 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

18 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan