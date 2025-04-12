DC Launches School Enrollment Drive, Out-of-school Children Survey
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inaugurated a district-wide school enrollment campaign and out-of-school children survey.
The campaign is being conducted under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, who advocate the slogan “Parho Gay Tou Barho Gay” (Education Leads to Progress).
The DC inaugurated the school enrollment drive from Government Technical High School Gagan Hatta and its feeder area in Ward No. 19 Municipal Committee Lodhran.
During her door-to-door outreach, she visited the home of a resident, Fida Hussain, who shared that his four grandsons were of school-going age but had not yet been enrolled, as he intended to admit them to a private school.
Dr. Lubna Nazir personally counseled the family on the benefits of government schools, including free education and improved facilities. Convinced by her efforts, the grandfather immediately enrolled all four boys in Government Technical High School Gagan Hatta.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lubna emphasized the importance of community participation in ensuring every child receives an education. “She urged parents to enroll their children in school immediately. No child should be left behind,” she stated.
She also directed the Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority, Mr. Israr-ul-Haq, to ensure the successful execution and continuous monitoring of the campaign.
The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the children’s bright academic future.
