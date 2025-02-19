Open Menu

DC Launches Second Phase Of 30-day Big Catch-up Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC)Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the 30-day big catch-up campaign.

After the inauguration at the basic health center,DC Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial appealed the parents to ensure that all their children under the age of five who could not complete the course of immunization for any reason,must be vaccinated against 12 diseases till March 15,2025.

DC Zulqarnain said that the Health Department of the Punjab government,under the Extension Program on Immunization,routinely administers 12 vaccines for two years to prevent polio.

DC directed the local officials of the Health Authority present on the spot to cover the missing children of the polio campaign during this campaign.

