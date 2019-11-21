DC launches service of free home delivery of domiciles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) ::District administration has launched free home delivery service of Domicile for the applicants residing in Tehsil City and Sadar in the first phase.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated this service at Khidmat Markaz near General Bus Stand. ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, Admn. Officer Riaz Anjum, Senior Program Manager Khawar Hafeez, Manager Mustafa Sattar and officers of General Post office were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that various steps had been taken to raise the service delivery of different departments for the facility of the general public.

He said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, good governance was being maintained and free home delivery service of domicile to the applicants was also an important step in this regard.

He informed that the efforts would be made to deliver the domicile at the address of the applicant within 72 hours by completing all departmental formalities speedily.

He said that students and other applicants would be benefited from this revolutionary step and their time would also be saved besides raising the service delivery of the department.

The Deputy Commissioner also took a round of Khidmat Markaz and reviewed the process of service delivery of different counters.