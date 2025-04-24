DC Launches Special Vaccination Drive
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has reiterated the district administration’s commitment to providing basic healthcare with zero tolerance for negligence.
Acting on the directives of the Government of Punjab, a special vaccination campaign has been launched to protect children from measles and 12 other preventable diseases.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Health Department in connection with World Immunization Day. During the event, DC Bukhari distributed motorbikes and certificates among vaccinators in recognition of their services.
Director General Health South Punjab Dr.
Ali Mehdi and CEO Health Dr. Riaz Mastoi were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner led an awareness rally to promote the importance of vaccination. He emphasized that the Health Department has been given a special task to ensure that every child is immunized during this vaccination week.
DC Bukhari further stated that vaccinators have been equipped with motorbikes fitted with special storage facilities to maintain the efficacy of vaccines during transportation.
The initiative aims to strengthen public health efforts and ensure a disease-free future for children across the district.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Army ready to lesson India: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
DC launches special vaccination drive4 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over modern sewerage machinery to Multan in major infrastructure boost13 minutes ago
-
No legal justification for Indian unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty : Atta Tarar13 minutes ago
-
Health minister pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital, expresses anger over non-functional lifts33 minutes ago
-
Vaccination key to healthy future, says CM on world immunization week34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to go 'Last Extent' for ensuring Indus Waters Treaty implementation: Law Minister43 minutes ago
-
UNICEF assures support for Pakistan's health sector43 minutes ago
-
Salute to defenders of Pakistan: Tributes pour in for Pak Army's gallant warriors43 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy crushed to death under tractor-trolley53 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 criminals during the operation54 minutes ago
-
Govt to support provinces in tackling climate change: Mussadiq Malik1 hour ago