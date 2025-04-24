DC launches special vaccination drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has reiterated the district administration’s commitment to providing basic healthcare with zero tolerance for negligence.

Acting on the directives of the Government of Punjab, a special vaccination campaign has been launched to protect children from measles and 12 other preventable diseases.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Health Department in connection with World Immunization Day. During the event, DC Bukhari distributed motorbikes and certificates among vaccinators in recognition of their services.

Director General Health South Punjab Dr.

Ali Mehdi and CEO Health Dr. Riaz Mastoi were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner led an awareness rally to promote the importance of vaccination. He emphasized that the Health Department has been given a special task to ensure that every child is immunized during this vaccination week.

DC Bukhari further stated that vaccinators have been equipped with motorbikes fitted with special storage facilities to maintain the efficacy of vaccines during transportation.

The initiative aims to strengthen public health efforts and ensure a disease-free future for children across the district.