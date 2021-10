DC lays foundation stone of Masjid at Bahawal Gymkhana Club

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday laid foundation stone of a new mosque at Bahawal Gymkhana Club

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday laid foundation stone of a new mosque at Bahawal Gymkhana Club.

On this occasion, Sahibzada Umar Abbasi, MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Noman Haqi, Prof Dr Rafiq Sabir, Dr Tariq Langarial, Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Prof Sohail Iqbal, Faisal Nadeem, Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Mian Azhar Javed, Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Niaz Ahmed, Waqar Amin Yaqub and other members were present.

The deputy commissioner said all possible steps should be taken to provide healthy facilities at Bahawal Gymkhana Club so that the society could be improved by promoting healthy activities.