DC lays foundation stone of repairing, rehabilitation of Alipur road project

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq and MPA Abdul Haye Dasti laid the foundation stone for repairing and rehabilitation of Alipur road project at a cost of Rs 600 million. Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that it was a long-standing demand of the people of Muzaffargarh and Alipur.

The project not only will provide relief to the people of Muzaffargarh and Alipur but also provide relief to the people of adjacent areas and traffic problems will also be resolved. He said the project would be completed as soon as possible by utilizing all the resources.

MPA Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said the condition of Alipur road was dilapidated for a long time, due to which the people of Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jatoi, Shahr Sultan and adjacent areas were facing problems.

He said the road has been divided into five parts and the total length of construction and repair was about 6 kilometres. He said that construction and repair of road have been started from Pir Jahania. The DC has given special instructions for the early completion of the project on a priority basis.

On the occasion, the dignitaries of the area including former Nazim Azam Baloch were also present.