DC lays foundation stone of VICC in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul laid the foundation stone of Vehicle Inspection Certification Center (VICC) on Khem Karan road here on Friday.

Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed, Motor Vehicle Examiner Danish Ali and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner said the VICC would make it easier for vehicles to get fitness certificates and directed the officers concerned to expedite process of checking fitness certificates of vehicles.