DC lays stress on adopting anti-corona measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed the need for adopting anti-corona measures strictly and said that caution should not be ignored to avoid from possible second wave of COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed the need for adopting anti-corona measures strictly and said that caution should not be ignored to avoid from possible second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement here on Monday, he appealed to the citizens to wear face masks at public places in addition to ensuring social distance, adding that if care was not taken, corona may return.

He also stressed for implementing anti-corona SOPs in educational institutions, offices and public gatherings.

He also appealed to wash hands frequently with soap and special care should be taken for children and aged persons as they are at risk during the pandemic.

He made it clear that violation of anti-corona SOPs would not be tolerated and no service would be provided to the citizens if they enter in any office without face mask or using sanitizer.