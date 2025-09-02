Open Menu

DC Leads Awareness Walk To Prevent Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 11:50 AM

DC leads awareness walk to prevent dengue

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, on Tuesday, led an awareness walk to prevent the spread of dengue virus.

Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Azhar Abbasi, Scholars belonging to all schools of thought and a large number of people participated in the walk.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the DC urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the spread of dengue virus.

He pointed out 80 cases of dengue had been reported in the district, adding 74 people among them had recovered.

The DC said 6 persons were under treatment in various hospitals of the district, adding dengue test facility was available in hospitals of the district.

He said the test facility for the disease was also available in Chief Minister's Field Hospitals.

APP/mza/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

12 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

12 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

12 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

12 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

12 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

12 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan