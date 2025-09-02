DC leads awareness walk to prevent dengue

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, on Tuesday, led an awareness walk to prevent the spread of dengue virus.

Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Azhar Abbasi, Scholars belonging to all schools of thought and a large number of people participated in the walk.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the DC urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the spread of dengue virus.

He pointed out 80 cases of dengue had been reported in the district, adding 74 people among them had recovered.

The DC said 6 persons were under treatment in various hospitals of the district, adding dengue test facility was available in hospitals of the district.

He said the test facility for the disease was also available in Chief Minister's Field Hospitals.

