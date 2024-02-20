DC leads crackdown against alms seekers; nabs 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) on Tuesday conducted operations against professional beggars and apprehended 11 beggars from different areas of the Capital.

According to Spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Area, spearheaded an operation resulting in the apprehension of 11 beggars from Faisal Mosque and its vicinity. These individuals were

promptly handed over to Margalla police station for further legal action.

He said that in a concerted effort to address the issue comprehensively, professional beggars were targeted to make the Federal capital a liveable place for the citizens.

Meanwhile, the underage beggars were also compassionately handed over to the Edhi Center for appropriate care

and support, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that these operations are conducted daily under the vigilant oversight of

Assistant Commissioners, signaling a sustained commitment to curb begging activities within their jurisdictions.

This ongoing initiative reflects the commitment of district administration to maintain order and address societal challenges. With daily supervision, these efforts signify a proactive approach toward creating a safer and more organized environment for the residents of Islamabad.