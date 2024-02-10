DC Leads Crackdown On Alms Seekers; Nabs 10
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, a relentless crackdown on beggars has been initiated across the capital city.
According to ICT Spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the Assistant Commissioner City, Anil Saeed, spearheaded an operation on Saturday resulting in the apprehension of ten beggars from various localities. These individuals were
promptly handed over to Kohsar police station for further legal action.
He said that in a concerted effort to address the issue comprehensively, professional beggars were targeted in order to make Federal capital a liveable place for the citizens.
Meanwhile, the underage beggars were also compassionately handed over to the Edhi Center for appropriate care and support, he added.
It is pertinent to mention here that these operations are conducted on daily basis under the vigilant oversight of Assistant Commissioners, signaling a sustained commitment to curb begging activities within their jurisdictions.
Recent Stories
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent Candidate Jam Amanullah wins PP-261 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Asif Majeed wins PP-262 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-263 election9 minutes ago
-
Fire in Rawalpindi, burn 25 shops9 minutes ago
-
COAS congratulates entire nation, interim govt, ECP & winning candidates on successful conduct of po ..9 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Malik Shah wins NA-259 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Habib-ur-Rahman wins PP-264 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Faisal Jamil wins PP-259 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-260 election19 minutes ago
-
MWMC thoroughly cleans polling stations, roads after general elections29 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif challenges NA-15 Mansehra-II result39 minutes ago
-
Several injured in firing incident in Miran Shah39 minutes ago