DC Leads Flag Hoisting, Rally To Mark Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza led the Pakistan Day celebrations with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Town Hall, followed by a rally symbolizing national unity and patriotism.
The event witnessed significant participation from government officials, dignitaries, and citizens.
The celebrations began at Town Hall, where DC Lahore, along with Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, hoisted the national flag while the national anthem echoed in the background.
A large number of people, including students, government officials, and members of civil society, attended the ceremony, displaying their love for the country.
Following the flag-hoisting, a rally was taken out from Town Hall to Istanbul Chowk. DC Lahore led the march, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro, and other officials.
Citizens from various walks of life enthusiastically joined the rally, waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Syed Musa Raza praised the spirit and enthusiasm of the participants. He highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day as a symbol of national unity and reminded everyone of the sacrifices made for the country’s independence. He urged all citizens to work together for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.
“Pakistan Day is a reminder that our strength lies in unity. We must set aside our differences and contribute to the development of our nation. The participation of people from all backgrounds in today’s rally reflects our collective commitment to Pakistan’s progress,” he said.
The rally concluded peacefully at Istanbul Chowk, with citizens expressing their dedication to building a stronger, prosperous Pakistan. The event successfully reinforced the spirit of nationalism and the importance of working together for a better future.
Recent Stories
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC leads flag hoisting, rally to mark Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan Day14 minutes ago
-
PBM enhances Iftar box distribution across South Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, CM Murad Shah visit Quaid's mausoleum on Pakistan Day34 minutes ago
-
Peace, stability vital for economic growth : Saif-ur-Rehman34 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital for country’s future: Ahsan Iqbal34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day reminds for establishment of independent state: Dr Tariq44 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal44 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah expresses grief over demise of Senior Journalist Mushtaq Paracha44 minutes ago
-
March 23 a milestone in nation’s history: Deputy Chairman Senate1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Day symbolizes unity, resolve for progress: Gilani1 hour ago
-
Shahid calls for establishing warehouses abroad to boost global trade1 hour ago