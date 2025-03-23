DC leads flag hoisting, rally to mark Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza led the Pakistan Day celebrations with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Town Hall, followed by a rally symbolizing national unity and patriotism.

The event witnessed significant participation from government officials, dignitaries, and citizens.

The celebrations began at Town Hall, where DC Lahore, along with Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, hoisted the national flag while the national anthem echoed in the background.

A large number of people, including students, government officials, and members of civil society, attended the ceremony, displaying their love for the country.

Following the flag-hoisting, a rally was taken out from Town Hall to Istanbul Chowk. DC Lahore led the march, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro, and other officials.

Citizens from various walks of life enthusiastically joined the rally, waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Syed Musa Raza praised the spirit and enthusiasm of the participants. He highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day as a symbol of national unity and reminded everyone of the sacrifices made for the country’s independence. He urged all citizens to work together for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

“Pakistan Day is a reminder that our strength lies in unity. We must set aside our differences and contribute to the development of our nation. The participation of people from all backgrounds in today’s rally reflects our collective commitment to Pakistan’s progress,” he said.

The rally concluded peacefully at Istanbul Chowk, with citizens expressing their dedication to building a stronger, prosperous Pakistan. The event successfully reinforced the spirit of nationalism and the importance of working together for a better future.