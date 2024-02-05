Open Menu

DC Leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, a massive rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi was taken out in Hyderabad to mark solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally was taken from the Shahbaz Building to the Post Master General Office.

The DC addressing the rally said that Kashmir was a jagular vein of Pakistan, and organizing this rally was not only to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris but also to protest against serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by the Indian forces.

He urged the international community to play their role in fulfilling the demand of innocent Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He further said that expressions of solidarity would be continued till innocent Kashmiris could achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the Indian occupation.

Additional Commissioner-1 Ahsan Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Najeeb u Rehman Jamali, Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Ejaz Buriro, Assistant Commissioner General REhan Detho, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Rural Ahsan Morai, officers of relevant departments, teachers and students of different schools, and representatives of social welfare organizations also participated in the rally.

APP/nsm

