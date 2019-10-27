UrduPoint.com
DC Leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally To Observe Black Day In TM Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan, Yasir Ali Bhatti on Sunday led a Kashmir solidarity rally to observe black day against Indian subjugation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from the office of Municipal Committee to local press club and also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hassan Khaskhelly, the Assistsat Commissioner, the District Health Officer Dr. Maqbool Mallah, the DEO Rasheeda Soomro, Deputy Director Social Welfare department Ghulam Muhammad Sahito, other officers of different departments, teachers, students of different schools and colleges in large number.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian occupation of Kashmir and brutalities committed against innocent people of the occupied territory.

The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Ali Bhatti while addressing the rally said objective of observance of black day was to tell the world community that people and government of Pakistan would not let Kashmiris alone in their freedom struggle.

He said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last 72 years, despite UN resolutions occupation forces had denied the basic human rights to the people of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir.

We would continue to provide diplomatic, moral and political support to our Kashmiri brethren, the Deputy Commissioner assured.

