DC leads meeting on education in Chaman

CHAMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (R) Raja Athar Abbas led an important meeting of the District Education Group at the DC office, on Friday.

According to the DC office, the meeting focused on improving education in Chaman district.

Education officials including District Officer Malala Kakar and Deputy District Education Officer Uzmi Gilani attended the meeting.

They briefed the DC about the current state of schools, teacher attendance and performance in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, DC emphasized the importance of education.

He said, "We are taking all possible steps to boost the morale of the education department. We must show the importance of education through our actions."

The DC stressed the need for modern education to face today's challenges.

He made it clear that education, health, and law and order are top priorities. "We will not compromise on these issues," he stated.

DC Abbas also warned against teacher absenteeism, saying it would not be tolerated.

He urged all teachers to ensure their regular attendance at schools.

