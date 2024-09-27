DC Leads Meeting On Education In Chaman
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
CHAMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (R) Raja Athar Abbas led an important meeting of the District Education Group at the DC office, on Friday.
According to the DC office, the meeting focused on improving education in Chaman district.
Education officials including District Officer Malala Kakar and Deputy District Education Officer Uzmi Gilani attended the meeting.
They briefed the DC about the current state of schools, teacher attendance and performance in the district.
Speaking at the meeting, DC emphasized the importance of education.
He said, "We are taking all possible steps to boost the morale of the education department. We must show the importance of education through our actions."
The DC stressed the need for modern education to face today's challenges.
He made it clear that education, health, and law and order are top priorities. "We will not compromise on these issues," he stated.
DC Abbas also warned against teacher absenteeism, saying it would not be tolerated.
He urged all teachers to ensure their regular attendance at schools.
APP/skz/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Galiyat valley breaks records with 1 million eco-friendly tourists: DG GDA7 minutes ago
-
Commander Coast calls on Sindh Governor7 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead in Bajaur18 minutes ago
-
Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority visits CPO Office27 minutes ago
-
Salma lauds PM, CM for controlling kitchen item prices, achieving single-digit inflation rate27 minutes ago
-
Two-month dry spell on horizon as monsoon nears end: Chief Meteorologist1 hour ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying1 hour ago
-
Two including a woman killed1 hour ago
-
Jewelery shop robbed1 hour ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution raises concerns over NHA drainage plans1 hour ago
-
TMA, WSSCA sanitation staff stages protest against non-approval of salary increase2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors2 hours ago