DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Tuesday highlighted the ongoing efforts to tackle the fire incidents, with 500 people hired by the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environment wing this season to act as watchdogs and manual fire control operatives.

In recent days, fire incidents have been reported across the Margalla Hills, prompting swift action from the district administration, said the ICT's Administration spokesman.

"Our goal is to keep a vigilant eye on potential fire outbreaks," the DC said, adding the individuals were crucial in manually extinguishing fires, as it was challenging to bring firefighting vehicles or water pipes to the mountains.

The DC confirmed the arrest of three suspects believed to have started some of the fires.

Meanwhile, a main accused also arrested by the district administration and environment wing CDA.

Nawaz also engaged with residents of villages near the hills, holding meetings and making announcements in mosques to seek their cooperation.

"We have reminded them that these forests belong to all of us, and we must protect them together," he said.

The community has been urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities concerned.

The DC emphasized the difficulty of extinguishing fires on pine leaves, underscoring the efforts of rescuers and firefighters.

"I have seen the situation firsthand. It is a challenging task," he remarked, paying tributes to the dedication of the forest's fire response team.

Nawaz noted, "The intensity of heat and the dry leaves can naturally spark a fire."

The combined efforts of the district administration and the community were crucial in addressing the fire incidents and ensuring the protection of the Margalla Hills.