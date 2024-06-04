Open Menu

DC Leads Operation Against Margalla Fires With Local Support

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Tuesday highlighted the ongoing efforts to tackle the fire incidents, with 500 people hired by the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environment wing this season to act as watchdogs and manual fire control operatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Tuesday highlighted the ongoing efforts to tackle the fire incidents, with 500 people hired by the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environment wing this season to act as watchdogs and manual fire control operatives.

In recent days, fire incidents have been reported across the Margalla Hills, prompting swift action from the district administration, said the ICT's Administration spokesman.

"Our goal is to keep a vigilant eye on potential fire outbreaks," the DC said, adding the individuals were crucial in manually extinguishing fires, as it was challenging to bring firefighting vehicles or water pipes to the mountains.

The DC confirmed the arrest of three suspects believed to have started some of the fires.

Meanwhile, a main accused also arrested by the district administration and environment wing CDA.

Nawaz also engaged with residents of villages near the hills, holding meetings and making announcements in mosques to seek their cooperation.

"We have reminded them that these forests belong to all of us, and we must protect them together," he said.

The community has been urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities concerned.

The DC emphasized the difficulty of extinguishing fires on pine leaves, underscoring the efforts of rescuers and firefighters.

"I have seen the situation firsthand. It is a challenging task," he remarked, paying tributes to the dedication of the forest's fire response team.

Nawaz noted, "The intensity of heat and the dry leaves can naturally spark a fire."

The combined efforts of the district administration and the community were crucial in addressing the fire incidents and ensuring the protection of the Margalla Hills.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Water Vehicles Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

1 minute ago
 All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

2 minutes ago
 First Punjab music competition held

First Punjab music competition held

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing incident

One killed in Karachi firing incident

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Categor ..

Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra

2 minutes ago
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolv ..

Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue

5 minutes ago
 The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to ..

The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive underway

Anti-Polio drive underway

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 wor ..

Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..

5 minutes ago
 SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

4 minutes ago
 Two criminals injured during encounter with police

Two criminals injured during encounter with police

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan