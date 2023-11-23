Open Menu

DC Leads Polio Awareness Rally In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan said on Thursday that Mirpurkhas district stands as a shining example of effective community engagement and administrative efforts in the battle against polio

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan said on Thursday that Mirpurkhas district stands as a shining example of effective community engagement and administrative efforts in the battle against polio.

The DC led a polio awareness rally, joined by Additional DC Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Shahryar Habib, and civil society members.

While addressing the media during the polio campaign launch, he said that Mirpurkhas had maintained a polio-free status since 2019.

This was the result of collaborative efforts by the district administration, assistant commissioners, and health department, he added.

District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das and Focal Person Dr. Narain Das briefed about the preparations for the campaign running from November 27 to December 1, aiming to immunize 300,000 children.

Dr. Khan emphasized the Chief Secretary's directives to vaccinate zero-dose children and ensure visiting children receive polio drops.

hms/378

Related Topics

Polio Civil Society Sardar Masood Khan November December 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

4 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

15 minutes ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

9 minutes ago
 PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

9 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

9 minutes ago
 MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

9 minutes ago
Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

9 minutes ago
 Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

16 minutes ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

16 minutes ago
 'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 t ..

'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 trapped workers

16 minutes ago
 Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss developmen ..

Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss development in AJK

16 minutes ago
 District Enforcement Committee meeting held to com ..

District Enforcement Committee meeting held to combat electricity theft, ensure ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan