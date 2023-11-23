DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan said on Thursday that Mirpurkhas district stands as a shining example of effective community engagement and administrative efforts in the battle against polio

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan said on Thursday that Mirpurkhas district stands as a shining example of effective community engagement and administrative efforts in the battle against polio.

The DC led a polio awareness rally, joined by Additional DC Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Shahryar Habib, and civil society members.

While addressing the media during the polio campaign launch, he said that Mirpurkhas had maintained a polio-free status since 2019.

This was the result of collaborative efforts by the district administration, assistant commissioners, and health department, he added.

District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das and Focal Person Dr. Narain Das briefed about the preparations for the campaign running from November 27 to December 1, aiming to immunize 300,000 children.

Dr. Khan emphasized the Chief Secretary's directives to vaccinate zero-dose children and ensure visiting children receive polio drops.

