DC Leads Rally Taken Out To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Exploitation Day
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Exploitation Day.
The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa which started from the DC office. DPO Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, DG PHA Rubina Abbasi, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, CEO education Muhammad Akram, along with various officials, staff, police, civil defense, Rescue 1122, civil society representatives, media personnel, and traders' representatives participated in the rally.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir would continue.
He stated that August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as India unilaterally and unlawfully changed the status of the region.
He highlighted that the Indian army has inflicted severe atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris. Furthermore, he said that India’s brutality would be exposed to the entire world.
The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiris and carried banners and placards which featured slogans advocating for the freedom of occupied Kashmir and condemning the atrocities committed by the Indian army.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago