DC Leads Rally Taken Out To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Exploitation Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa which started from the DC office. DPO Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, DG PHA Rubina Abbasi, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, CEO education Muhammad Akram, along with various officials, staff, police, civil defense, Rescue 1122, civil society representatives, media personnel, and traders' representatives participated in the rally.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir would continue.

He stated that August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as India unilaterally and unlawfully changed the status of the region.

He highlighted that the Indian army has inflicted severe atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris. Furthermore, he said that India’s brutality would be exposed to the entire world.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiris and carried banners and placards which featured slogans advocating for the freedom of occupied Kashmir and condemning the atrocities committed by the Indian army.

