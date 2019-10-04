DC leads rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

A large number of people including students, teachers, civil society members and local administrations took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of people including students, teachers, civil society members and local administrations took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday.

The rally was taken out in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr, Sharjeel and SP Jhal Magsi Gulab Khan Shekh from Circuit House and marched various routs of the area which led to gathering at the Circuit House. The participants of the rally were also holding placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmir freedom and against brutalities of India in held Kashmir.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said Kashmir has become part of Pakistant and the people of Balochistan stand with the people of Kashmir and we are ready to render any kind of sacrifice for Kashmir freedom.

He regretted the silence of international organizations over brutalities of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir, saying that the voice of Kashmir would not be suppressed by using force. He said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and its status would always be remain the same.