DC Leads Rally To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, a massive rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain ul Aabdin Memon was taken out in Hyderabad to mark Kashmir's Black Day.

The rally was taken from the Shahbaz Building to the Post Master General Office.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said that Kashmiris have been suffering oppression by India for 77 years. The people of Pakistan are with Kashmiris against the violation of human rights so that the entire world can be shown the insidious face of India.

He said that the people of Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris on every forum till the independence of Kashmir and that is what Pakistan is demanding.

According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination.

Speakers at the rally said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we have been fighting a long battle for the rights of the Kashmiri people. "We are ready to achieve our goals and we are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmiri people", they said.

On this occasion, slogans were chanted in favor of the Kashmiri people and against Indians' cruelty. Representatives of civil society, social organizations and media participated in the rally.

