UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Leads Rally To Observe World Civil Defence Day In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC leads rally to observe World Civil Defence Day in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :World Civil Defence Day was observed here on Monday like other parts of the country to draw attention towards importance of civil protection and pay tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of those who have fought against disastrous.

This years' theme of day is "Civil Defence and the first aider in every home".

The Deputy Commissioner and the Controller of Civil Defence Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro led a rally from old Campus of Sindh University to Hyderabad press club to raise awareness about importance of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the objective of the civil defence day was to raise awareness of necessities, importance of the World Civil Defence Day which is being observed on March 01 every year since 2014.

He said "Civil Defence Department is providing training and assistance to the people during wars, devastation and natural disasters so that they could be able to face the situations".

All citizens should serve the nation and the country by participating in civil defence activities, DC stressed.

The Additional Controller Civil Defence Mirza Akram Baig, Deputy Controller Saqib Ali Khan, Dr. Najeeb and others were also attended the rally.

Related Topics

Sindh World Hyderabad Saqib Ali March From Defence Day

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

1 hour ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.