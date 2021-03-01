DC leads rally to observe World Civil Defence Day in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :World Civil Defence Day was observed here on Monday like other parts of the country to draw attention towards importance of civil protection and pay tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of those who have fought against disastrous.

This years' theme of day is "Civil Defence and the first aider in every home".

The Deputy Commissioner and the Controller of Civil Defence Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro led a rally from old Campus of Sindh University to Hyderabad press club to raise awareness about importance of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the objective of the civil defence day was to raise awareness of necessities, importance of the World Civil Defence Day which is being observed on March 01 every year since 2014.

He said "Civil Defence Department is providing training and assistance to the people during wars, devastation and natural disasters so that they could be able to face the situations".

All citizens should serve the nation and the country by participating in civil defence activities, DC stressed.

The Additional Controller Civil Defence Mirza Akram Baig, Deputy Controller Saqib Ali Khan, Dr. Najeeb and others were also attended the rally.