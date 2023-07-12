DC led Aman Jirga strives for peace in Kurram District: Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir from Kohat, has entered Kurram District with the aim of promoting peace and resolving ongoing conflict

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir from Kohat, has entered Kurram District with the aim of promoting peace and resolving ongoing conflict.

Thirty-member delegation (Aman Jirga) consisting of members representing both Shia and Sunni communities from Kohat District, Hangu District, and Orakzai District, arrived in Kuram District to restore a peaceful atmosphere and facilitate peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflicts in the area.

On the instructions of Commissioner Kohat, Muhammad Ali Shah, the District administration was hopeful for reconciliation and harmony to emerge in Kurram District.

