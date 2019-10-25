UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Led Rally For Showing Solidarity With Kashmiri People In Lasbela

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

DC led rally for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people in Lasbela

A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Lasbela district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Lasbela district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mangal led the rally which was taken from Uthal area and accumulated at the City after marching different routes of the areas.

A large number of administrations including Assistant Commissioner Hub, Mehrullah Badeni, Assistant Commissioner Bela Dr, Jamil Ahmed Baloch, other officials, students,teachers and other civil society members attended the solitary rally, said press release issued here." Participants chanted slogans, "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and against atrocities of Indian in Occupied Kashmir". They also held placards inscribed with fervor of Kashmir freedom.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela said International Human Organizations should play their key role to address occupied Kashmir issues accordance to self-determination right of Kashmiri people, saying they were struggling for freedom of Kashmir from several decades and their sacrifices would bring fruitful result in shape of Kashmir freedom.

He said old men including women, patients and innocent children were suffering difficulties from 81 days due to imposing curfew in occupied Kashmir and Human Organization should take notice of India involvement in violation of human rights there.

He said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir.

However, the rallies were also taken out in respective areas of Lasbela including Windar, Hub and Bela areas to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Civil Society Lasbela Uthal Bela Hub Women From

Recent Stories

LHC defers till Monday hearing on bail plea of Mar ..

40 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Young Pakistani pacers can rattle Australians: Was ..

3 minutes ago

Badminton court features both ends of career at mi ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani six-member team to participate in `OIC R ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Doubts Syrian Refugees to Return ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.