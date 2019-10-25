DC led rally for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people in Lasbela

A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Lasbela district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Lasbela district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mangal led the rally which was taken from Uthal area and accumulated at the City after marching different routes of the areas.

A large number of administrations including Assistant Commissioner Hub, Mehrullah Badeni, Assistant Commissioner Bela Dr, Jamil Ahmed Baloch, other officials, students,teachers and other civil society members attended the solitary rally, said press release issued here." Participants chanted slogans, "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and against atrocities of Indian in Occupied Kashmir". They also held placards inscribed with fervor of Kashmir freedom.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela said International Human Organizations should play their key role to address occupied Kashmir issues accordance to self-determination right of Kashmiri people, saying they were struggling for freedom of Kashmir from several decades and their sacrifices would bring fruitful result in shape of Kashmir freedom.

He said old men including women, patients and innocent children were suffering difficulties from 81 days due to imposing curfew in occupied Kashmir and Human Organization should take notice of India involvement in violation of human rights there.

He said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir.

However, the rallies were also taken out in respective areas of Lasbela including Windar, Hub and Bela areas to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people.