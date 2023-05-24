DC lights candles in memory of Shuhada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has lit candles in memory of Army Shuhada, here on Wednesday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has lit candles in memory of Army Shuhada, here on Wednesday night.

The DC along with family members of Captain Isfindyar Shaheed went to Captain Isfindyar Shaheed Chowk (Allied Mor) and lit the candles to commemorate great sacrifices of the Shuhada of armed forces who laid their lives for protection and defense of this motherland.

He also paid best tributes to the services rendered by armed forces for the cause of Pakistan.

He offered "Fateha" for Shuhada and prayed for national solidarity, progress and prosperity.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Kashif Raza Awan, Ahmad Saeed Manj and a large number of civil society members were also present on the occasion.