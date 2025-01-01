DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon listened to the complaints of the citizens at the Public Facility/Complaint Center of the DC Office on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon listened to the complaints of the citizens at the Public Facility/Complaint Center of the DC Office on Wednesday.

Numbers of complaints were submitted by the citizens pertaining mainly to sale certificates and other issues.

Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiarkar Nawab Shah said that complaints submitted by the citizens regarding non issue of sale certificate shall be reviewed and certificate should be issued at earliest.

The DC said that the district administration is endeavoring to resolve the problems of the public on priority basis.

He advised citizens to submit their complaints in writing at the Public Facility/Complaint Center of the DC Office.

He also instructed in-charge of the complaint center to positively register the complaints received from the citizens in the office.

