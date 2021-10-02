UrduPoint.com

DC Listened Complaints Of People In Jam Sahib Town

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:08 PM

DC listened complaints of people in Jam Sahib town

Taking notice of the public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar paid a visit to Jam Sahib Town and after listening public complaints issued on spot orders to resolve the complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Taking notice of the public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar paid a visit to Jam Sahib Town and after listening public complaints issued on spot orders to resolve the complaints.

Public generally complained about dirty situation of sanitation in town, no water disposal system, library, incomplete construction of Primary school building and other basic issues of town.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner went around Jam sahib town and inspected the sanitation situation, drainage disposal, under construction school building and library.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that instructions had been given to officials for resolving public problems in which negligence will not be tolerated.

He said that government officials are public servants and they are given responsibilities to resolve public grievances.

DC directed the Town Officer to improve the sanitation situation of the town, carry out repairs of sewerage disposal lines to ensure proper disposal. DC directed LBOD engineers to clean the saline outlets to drain out saline water through installed tube wells from the graveyard so that the public residing around the shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar shall not face any problems.

He directed assistant commissioner Daur to submit a comprehensive report about the town library and steps being taken to resolve public problems.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, officials of Department of Public Health, LBOD and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

