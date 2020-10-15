UrduPoint.com
DC Listens Complaints Of People

Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:35 PM

DC listens complaints of people

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday held open forum (Khuli Kachehri) and issued directives for solutions of problems being faced by people of the area

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday held open forum (Khuli Kachehri) and issued directives for solutions of problems being faced by people of the area.

The DC listened to the complaints and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action for addressing these issues.

People complained about the poor health and road facilities. DC assured that all these issues would be resolved on priority basis, adding all ongoing development projects should be completed withing stipulated time frame. He said effective monitoring system had been put in place in order to ensure timely completion of those schemes and these projects were executed in a transparent manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

