KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Monday organized a public meeting at his office and listened the people's issues.

The meeting was attended by a large number of citizens and informed about their problems and difficulties.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamid Iqbal and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syed Aamir Shah were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Karim Chitrali assured that public welfare was the top priority of the government, and under this objective, the district administration was making every possible effort to resolve the problems of the people.

The public meeting was a practical demonstration of the vision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which aims to provide direct relief to the people and ensure timely redressal of their grievances.

The citizens appreciated this initiative and expressed satisfaction with this people-friendly approach of the district administration.

