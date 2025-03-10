DC Listens People's Issue, Directs To Resolve On Priority
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Monday organized a public meeting at his office and listened the people's issues.
The meeting was attended by a large number of citizens and informed about their problems and difficulties.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issue on a priority basis.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamid Iqbal and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syed Aamir Shah were also present on the occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Karim Chitrali assured that public welfare was the top priority of the government, and under this objective, the district administration was making every possible effort to resolve the problems of the people.
The public meeting was a practical demonstration of the vision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which aims to provide direct relief to the people and ensure timely redressal of their grievances.
The citizens appreciated this initiative and expressed satisfaction with this people-friendly approach of the district administration.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC listens people's issue, directs to resolve on priority6 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence with Mushtaq over demise of brother6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 21 emergencies last week6 minutes ago
-
Twin cities abuzz with Eid preparations as second ashra commences26 minutes ago
-
Govt controls inflation rate through effective policies : MPA36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more meters56 minutes ago
-
Armed men snatch car, loot passengers56 minutes ago
-
"Nighaban Ramzan Package",Matriculation exams underway smoothly in division56 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers netted with 11.5 kg charas56 minutes ago
-
IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism1 hour ago
-
Juice bottling plant sealed1 hour ago
-
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad1 hour ago