DC listens public complaints at open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in an open court held here on Monday, said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated at any cost.

He listened to the complaints at the monthly revenue public service court, and issued on the spot orders to redress the same.

A total of 83 complaints were received at tehsil City and Saddar, out of which 69 resolved on the spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

Assistant Commissioner's Sadr Umar Maqbool Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services (Khuli Kutcheris) also held at Tehsil Jaranwala,Sammundri, Tandlianwals and Chak Jhumra.