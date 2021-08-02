UrduPoint.com

DC Listens Public Complaints At Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:31 PM

DC listens public complaints at open court

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in an open court held here on Monday, said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated at any cost

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in an open court held here on Monday, said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated at any cost.

He listened to the complaints at the monthly revenue public service court, and issued on the spot orders to redress the same.

A total of 83 complaints were received at tehsil City and Saddar, out of which 69 resolved on the spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

Assistant Commissioner's Sadr Umar Maqbool Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services (Khuli Kutcheris) also held at Tehsil Jaranwala,Sammundri, Tandlianwals and Chak Jhumra.

Related Topics

Resolution Same Jaranwala Saddar Muhammad Ali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Says There Are No Indications of Iran's Inv ..

Moscow Says There Are No Indications of Iran's Involvement to Mercer Street Atta ..

2 minutes ago
 Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

33 minutes ago
 Five days training workshop on network security op ..

Five days training workshop on network security opens

2 minutes ago
 Surgical goods, medical instrument exports witness ..

Surgical goods, medical instrument exports witnessed record increase 20.36%

2 minutes ago
 Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gol ..

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

28 minutes ago
 'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step ..

'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.