DC Listens Public Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad listened the public complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Monday and issued on the spot orders for their redressal

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 82 applicants were received at tehsil city and Sadr, out of which 67 were resolved on the spot, while remaining complaints would be addressed within next three days.

Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutcheris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala,Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

