DC listens public complaints at revenue public service court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad listened the public complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Wednesday and issued on the spot orders for their redressal.

He said that delay in the resolution of public matters would not be tolerated.

A total of 79 complaints were received at tehsil City and Sadr, out of which 61 were redressed on the spot, while remaining complaints would be addressed within next three days.

Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutcheris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.