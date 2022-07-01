DC listens public complaints at revenue public service court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf Friday listened the public complaints at monthly revenue service court and issued orders on-the-spot for their redressal.

He said that, delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutcheris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.