DC listens to complaints at open court

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir held an open court in Sillanwali on the first working day of October, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir held an open court in Sillanwali on the first working day of October, here on Friday.

She issued orders to the authorities concerned on complaints of the citizens, directing them to solve problems of citizens within the shortest possible time.

She said that any negligence on the part of officers would not be tolerated.

She said the district administration was trying to solve problems of people at their doorsteps as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited THQ hospital and corona vaccination centre and inspected the facilities being provided to patients.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh Khan Niazi, AC Sufyan Dilawar, patwaris, tehsildar and other officers of departments concerned were also present.