DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 66 applicants were received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 42 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabi, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.