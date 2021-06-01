UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Listens To Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 66 applicants were received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 42 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabi, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

Related Topics

Resolution Jaranwala Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

35 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

1 hour ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.