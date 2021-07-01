DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Thursday and ordered for their redress

A total of 61 applications received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 44 were resolved while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days, the DC said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabi, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and CityUmar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari and officers concerned were also present.