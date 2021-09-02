UrduPoint.com

DC Listens To Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad listened to complaints at revenue public service court on Thursday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot.

He said that now revenue courts were being held on the first two working days of every month to resolve maximum complaints pertaining to revenue department.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

The DC disposed of more than 20 applications by ensuring provision of relevant record to the applicants. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

