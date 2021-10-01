DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Friday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot.

Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 79 applicants were received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 61 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.