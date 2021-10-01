UrduPoint.com

DC Listens To Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:09 PM

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Friday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Friday and ordered for their redress on-the-spot.

Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 79 applicants were received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 61 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within the next three days.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers ..

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers participating in World Policy ..

41 minutes ago
 IG NHMP inaugurates PAAS - a web based performance ..

IG NHMP inaugurates PAAS - a web based performance & assessment application

1 minute ago
 New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Announces Appoint ..

New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Announces Appointments in Party Leadership

1 minute ago
 US Ready to Discuss Inclusion of EU in New Indo-Pa ..

US Ready to Discuss Inclusion of EU in New Indo-Pacific Initiatives - State Dept ..

1 minute ago
 Saakashvili Detained in Georgia - Prime Minister

Saakashvili Detained in Georgia - Prime Minister

17 minutes ago
 US Court Dismisses Indictment Against Russian Nati ..

US Court Dismisses Indictment Against Russian National Serguei Adoniev - Filing

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.