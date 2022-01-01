DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Saturday and ordered for their redressal on-the-spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Saturday and ordered for their redressal on-the-spot.

Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The DC said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 69 applications were received at tehsil city and Sadar, out of which 54 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within next three days.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Katchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.