DC Listens To Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redressal on the spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redressal on the spot.

He said that delay in public complaints' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 81 applications were received at tehsil City and Sadar, out of which, 62 were resolved on the spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within next three days.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

