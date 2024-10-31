BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of an open-door policy for resolving public issues is ongoing in the Bahawalpur district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq listened to the citizens' problems in his office and issued orders to the relevant officials for their immediate resolution. The Deputy Commissioner provided instructions to the concerned officials to promptly resolve issues related to revenue, sewage, sanitation, and other public matters.

He stated that addressing the public's problems and promptly resolving complaints is a Primary responsibility of the Punjab government’s policy and the district administration. Following the Punjab government's directive, all district officials are listening to public issues daily from 10am to 11:30am under the open-door policy. He encouraged citizens to come to government offices for the resolution of their issues, emphasizing that the office doors are open for the public to address their problems.