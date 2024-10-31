Open Menu

DC Listens To People's Problems

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC listens to people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of an open-door policy for resolving public issues is ongoing in the Bahawalpur district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq listened to the citizens' problems in his office and issued orders to the relevant officials for their immediate resolution. The Deputy Commissioner provided instructions to the concerned officials to promptly resolve issues related to revenue, sewage, sanitation, and other public matters.

He stated that addressing the public's problems and promptly resolving complaints is a Primary responsibility of the Punjab government’s policy and the district administration. Following the Punjab government's directive, all district officials are listening to public issues daily from 10am to 11:30am under the open-door policy. He encouraged citizens to come to government offices for the resolution of their issues, emphasizing that the office doors are open for the public to address their problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

38 minutes ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

38 minutes ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

2 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

3 hours ago
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

4 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan