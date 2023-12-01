(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A revenue public service court was organized in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's Office to solve revenue-related problems of people.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Bahawalpur Jappa listened to the revenue problems of the people and issued orders to solve them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, revenue officers and revenue staff were present on the occasion.

Revenue complaints were received and orders were issued on the spot for their solution.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the Revenue Public Service Court is a good initiative of the Punjab government to solve the revenue-related problems of the people.

Due to the revenue public service court, people are getting relief.

Orders were issued on the spot to solve issues related to registry, domicile, death, accuracy of records and other revenue-related matters.

Revenue public service courts were also organized in other tehsils of the district in which the concerned Assistant Commissioners listened to the revenue-related problems of the people and took immediate steps to solve the problems.