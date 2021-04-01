UrduPoint.com
DC Listens To People's Revenue Related Complaints At Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul on Thursday held a public service court at the DC Complex to listen to people's complaints about the Revenue department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sandhu, tehsildar, deputy tehsildars, in-charge Land Record Centre, Patwaris and other officers concerned were also present.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and correction in documents, etc.

The deputy commissioner listened to the complaints patiently and issued instructions for their solution on-the-spot.

The DC said that the Revenue Public Service Court was a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government, which was providing all facilities related to revenue to people under one roof.

She said that provision of speedy justice to people was top priority of the Punjab government for which the district government was using all its resources.

Assistant Commissioners Chunian, Pattoki and Kot Radha Kishan also held Revenue public service courts in their respective tehsils.

