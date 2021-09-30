DC listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad listened to the public complaints at the DC Complex on Thursday.

He received applications and issued orders to the officers concerned for early redress of the complaints.

He said the government was fully committed to providing maximum relief to masses.

Most of complaints were against WASA, Waste Management Company, Revenue and other departments.