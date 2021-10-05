DC listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad Tuesday urged the departments concerned to solve problems of people on priority basis.

He was listening to the public complaints at an open door at his office here pn Tuesday.

He issued instructions to heads of different departments for resolving various issues of citizens. Talking to the applicants, he said that speedy resolution of public issues is one of the top priorities. He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated. He said that clear instructions have already been issued to the heads of district departments to refrain from delaying tactics in resolving public issues.