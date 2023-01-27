DC listens to public complaints

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh listened to the public complaints in his office on Friday and ordered redressing them on priority

He said that he would sit at reception of his office daily and people could approach him without any hesitation.

He directed the heads of all district government departments to follow an 'open door policy' for redressing public complaints and improving their services.

He warned that no negligence, lethargy and carelessness would be tolerated in resolution of the public complaints.