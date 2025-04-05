Open Menu

DC Listens To Public Grievances In Open Court

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DC listens to public grievances in open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir said on Saturday that the government is committed to redressing genuine public grievances on top priority basis by improving performance of all departments.

During an open court in his office here on Saturday, he said that the open-door policy as directed by the government would help in ensuring accessibility, transparency and prompt resolution of the issues being faced by the people in dealing with various government departments.

He attentively listened to the applicants who presented their concerns related to different departments. He took immediate action on these complaints and directed the respective department heads to submit detailed reports on each complaint besides addressing the issues without any delay.

He directed the officers across all departments to actively engage with the citizens and maintain a courteous approach to ensure timely relief to the complainants.

“The officers should open their offices to the public during designated hours and avoid causing unnecessary inconvenience to the applicants. The citizens should not be forced to visit offices repeatedly to get their problems addressed”, he warned strictly.

He said that a culture of responsibility and public trust must be promoted within the district administration. “The open-door policy is not merely symbolic but a functional mechanism designed to bridge the gap between the administration and the people”, he added.

He expressed confidence in the sincerity and competence of district officers and directed them to carry out their duties with integrity and a spirit of public service.

The people should immediately approach his office if they were not given proper response from any department for redress of their genuine grievances, he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

52 seconds ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

31 minutes ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

31 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

1 hour ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan