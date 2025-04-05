DC listens to public grievances in open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir said on Saturday that the government is committed to redressing genuine public grievances on top priority basis by improving performance of all departments.

During an open court in his office here on Saturday, he said that the open-door policy as directed by the government would help in ensuring accessibility, transparency and prompt resolution of the issues being faced by the people in dealing with various government departments.

He attentively listened to the applicants who presented their concerns related to different departments. He took immediate action on these complaints and directed the respective department heads to submit detailed reports on each complaint besides addressing the issues without any delay.

He directed the officers across all departments to actively engage with the citizens and maintain a courteous approach to ensure timely relief to the complainants.

“The officers should open their offices to the public during designated hours and avoid causing unnecessary inconvenience to the applicants. The citizens should not be forced to visit offices repeatedly to get their problems addressed”, he warned strictly.

He said that a culture of responsibility and public trust must be promoted within the district administration. “The open-door policy is not merely symbolic but a functional mechanism designed to bridge the gap between the administration and the people”, he added.

He expressed confidence in the sincerity and competence of district officers and directed them to carry out their duties with integrity and a spirit of public service.

The people should immediately approach his office if they were not given proper response from any department for redress of their genuine grievances, he added.