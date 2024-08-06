DC listens to public problems

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the solution of public problems is top of his priorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the solution of public problems is top of his priorities.

On the instructions of the CM Punjab, a weekly open court (Khuli Kutchehry) is being held regularly to listen to the problems of citizens.

In a khuli kutchehry held at his office here Tuesday, he issued orders to redress public complaints on the spot.

He went to the seat of an elderly person to listen to his complaint and directed the revenue department to redress it. Most of the complaints were related to health, education, local government, parking company and revenue departments.