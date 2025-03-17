DC Loralai Chairs Meeting Regarding Pakistan Day Sports Festival On March 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai Miran Baloch chaired meeting regarding preparation of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival to be started on March 16.
In the meeting, District Sports Officer Sajjad Haider Khajak briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the Pakistan Day Sports Festival and said that the Pakistan Day Sports Festival would start from March 16 in which various games would be played, futsal, badminton, volleyball, cricket and regional games to be held.
He said in the briefing that the closing ceremony would be held on March 23.
Deputy Commissioner Miran Baloch said that to promote sports activities in the district, provide the best opportunities for the youth and organize special sports competitions on the occasion of the National Day.
Taking an interest in the promotion of sports, he assured all possible cooperation and emphasized that organizing sports is very important to keep the youth engaged in positive activities.
In the meeting, various sports competitions, improvement of facilities and encouragement of talent, which are being discussed on issues also considered, Loralai District will prove to be a positive step towards the promotion of sports, which will provide better opportunities for the youth to express their talents.
Recent Stories
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict action against overpricing, shopkeepers fined and arrested in Jejal Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
DC Loralai chairs meeting regarding Pakistan Day Sports Festival on March 235 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced around Abbottabad exam centers to ensure fair conduct5 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs to set up special courts for hearing property disputes of Oversea Pakistanis5 minutes ago
-
KP CM hosts Iftar dinner for orphans on World Orphans Day5 minutes ago
-
Providing religious, secular education to students basic responsibility of all of us: Minister44 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM approves to abolish many TO, DEO, Director posts44 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to storage officer in wheat scandal44 minutes ago
-
MPA Ikram Ghazi inaugurates Namshirha Gujran Road, pledges continued public service44 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unlicensed clinics, medical stores45 minutes ago
-
South African Defence delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu45 minutes ago
-
Armaghan Subhani greeted54 minutes ago