DC Loralai Chairs Meeting Regarding Pakistan Day Sports Festival On March 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai Miran Baloch chaired meeting regarding preparation of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival to be started on March 16.

In the meeting, District Sports Officer Sajjad Haider Khajak briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the Pakistan Day Sports Festival and said that the Pakistan Day Sports Festival would start from March 16 in which various games would be played, futsal, badminton, volleyball, cricket and regional games to be held.

He said in the briefing that the closing ceremony would be held on March 23.

Deputy Commissioner Miran Baloch said that to promote sports activities in the district, provide the best opportunities for the youth and organize special sports competitions on the occasion of the National Day.

Taking an interest in the promotion of sports, he assured all possible cooperation and emphasized that organizing sports is very important to keep the youth engaged in positive activities.

In the meeting, various sports competitions, improvement of facilities and encouragement of talent, which are being discussed on issues also considered, Loralai District will prove to be a positive step towards the promotion of sports, which will provide better opportunities for the youth to express their talents.

